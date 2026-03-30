IMF warns Middle East conflict could push up global prices
The IMF is sounding the alarm that the ongoing Middle East conflict might push up prices for things like energy and food around the world, making life costlier and slowing down economic growth.
With oil, gas, and fertilizer exports disrupted, and a recent threat to Iran's energy infrastructure, the IMF says we could be looking at some lasting financial headaches.
Debt-strapped countries face rising costs
Countries already struggling with debt may have a tough time coping as prices rise.
While oil exporters like the US might see some gains, most people, especially in places like Italy and the UK which are especially exposed by their reliance on gas-fired power, could feel a pinch similar to past crises.
Governments are now thinking about offering more subsidies to help households manage higher bills, but it's clear there's a lot of economic uncertainty ahead.