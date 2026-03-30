IMF warns Middle East conflict could push up global prices

Debt-strapped countries face rising costs

Countries already struggling with debt may have a tough time coping as prices rise.

While oil exporters like the US might see some gains, most people, especially in places like Italy and the UK which are especially exposed by their reliance on gas-fired power, could feel a pinch similar to past crises.

Governments are now thinking about offering more subsidies to help households manage higher bills, but it's clear there's a lot of economic uncertainty ahead.