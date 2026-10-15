IMF warns war hurts regional growth, forecasts 1.3% 2026

The IMF is sounding the alarm: the prolonged war in the Middle East is shaking up local economies across the broader Middle East and Central Asia region.

With energy production and shipping routes disrupted, countries are running low on economic buffers.

Jihad Azour, the IMF's director for the Middle East and Central Asia, shared that the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region could see its economy shrink by 1.3% in 2026, but there is hope for a rebound to 6.6% growth in 2027.