IMF World Bank Bangkok meetings highlight energy prices AI debt
The big annual IMF-World Bank meetings just wrapped up in Bangkok, and finance ministers, central bankers and policymakers from around the world had a lot on their minds.
Top concerns? How the West Asia conflict is shaking up energy prices, the mixed feelings around AI's impact on jobs and economies, and rising government debt.
Finance ministers spent time figuring out how AI investments are helping some countries withstand the current environment.
IMF projects 3.1% 2026 growth
The IMF thinks the world economy will grow by 3.1% in 2026, good news for some but not all.
While AI could boost growth in certain places, it also brings risks like inflation and sudden market changes.
Another worry: public debt is mounting in developing countries.
Plus, official development assistance fell 23% in 2025, the largest annual decline on record, so there's a real push to find new ways (mixing public and private funds) to support low-income nations trying to keep up.