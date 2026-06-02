In India digital NBFCs disburse 132 million loans worth 2.15L cr

Digital NBFCs outstanding portfolio 1.43L cr

While banks still lead in total loan value, digital NBFCs shine when it comes to small-ticket loans: their average loan is just ₹16,238 (compared to banks' ₹4.9 lakh).

Borrowers under 35 made up most of the action, with those under 25 seeing a huge 102% jump in borrowing.

Nearly 39% of the sanctioned value came from Tier III cities and beyond, while 37% originated from rural areas.

By March 2026, digital lenders had an outstanding loan portfolio of ₹1.43 lakh crore, and their repayment rates even improved along the way.