IN-SPACe invites private firms to run ISRO's ₹986cr SLC
Business
Big news for India's space scene: IN-SPACe is inviting private companies to take over the management of ISRO's ₹986 crore Small Satellite Launch Complex (SLC) in Tamil Nadu.
The new spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam spans about 2,233 acres and includes the SLC.
Operator gets ISRO training support
The chosen entity will manage the launch complex, including launch campaign operations, maintenance, mission readiness, and working with Isro and clients.
To help them get started, Isro will offer technical support and training for up to a year or until three launches are done.
The location allows direct southward launches over the ocean, which saves fuel and boosts payloads.
This move is all about getting more private players involved in India's growing space sector.