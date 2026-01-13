Why Bloomberg has delayed Indian bonds' inclusion in global index

Bloomberg Index Services has delayed the inclusion of Indian bonds in its Global Aggregate Index. The decision has disappointed many investors who were expecting this move. The news also resulted in a spike in bond yields. India 's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by as much as six basis points to 6.64% after the announcement was made.

Market progression Indian bonds' journey to global investment grade benchmarks The decision comes as Indian bonds have been gradually included in major emerging-market benchmarks. These include the JPMorgan Emerging Market Local Currency Index in June 2024, the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Bond Index in January last year, and the FTSE Russell Emerging Market Index in September 2025. Despite this progress, Bloomberg cited operational and market-infrastructure issues as reasons for further evaluation before inclusion in its flagship global investment-grade index.

Operational challenges Concerns raised during Bloomberg's consultation Bloomberg's consultation on adding Indian government bonds to its Global Aggregate Index flagged concerns over post-trade tax-related settlement delays, limited automation in trading workflows, and lengthy fund registration. While acknowledging India's market reforms, respondents emphasized that broader benchmark inclusion requires higher operational efficiency. The feedback shall inform Bloomberg's next update in mid-2026, highlighting operational gaps seen as critical by global investors before these securities can join a broad investor base benchmark.