Advance tax email glitch leaves taxpayers confused

This week, the Income Tax (I-T) Department sent reminder emails to taxpayers regarding advance tax payments. The emails flagged "significant transactions" that were allegedly inconsistent with the taxpayers' advance tax payments. However, many recipients soon realized that these transactions were either wrong or unrelated to them. The department has now clarified that these communications were sent in error and asked taxpayers to ignore them for now.

Clarification issued We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers: I-T department Responding to the confusion, the I-T Department issued a clarification on X. The department admitted that there was an error in the advance tax e-campaign emails and said, "Kind attention taxpayers! Clarification has been issued regarding certain email communications sent under the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (FY 2025-26)." It thanked taxpayers who brought this to their notice and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Ongoing efforts Department is working with service provider to resolve issue The I-T Department also assured taxpayers that they are working with their service provider to resolve this issue. The department has advised taxpayers to ignore the earlier email communication regarding the Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26). These emails had claimed that advance tax payments didn't match financial activity, listing "significant transactions" allegedly undertaken by the taxpayer during the year.

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Facilitative reminders Communications are only meant as facilitative reminders: I-T department The I-T Department clarified that such communications are only meant as facilitative reminders. These messages are intended to help taxpayers review financial information on the compliance portal and ensure their advance tax obligations are met, if applicable. Taxpayers have been advised to check their transaction details through the e-Campaign section available on the compliance portal via the e-filing website.

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