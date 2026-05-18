Income Tax Department launches Act 2025 awareness program in Mumbai

Alok Kumar: allowance increases, proposed Form130

Principal Chief Commissioner Alok Kumar shared that the new Act aims to make tax rules clearer and easier to follow.

Some allowances have seen major hikes: education allowance jumps from ₹100 to ₹3,000 per month per child, hostel allowance goes from ₹300 to ₹9,000, meal exemptions rise from ₹50 to ₹200 per meal, and employer gift exemption is proposed to increase from ₹5,000 annually to ₹15,000 per year.

Plus, Form 16 is proposed to be replaced by Form 130 for more accurate digital reporting, so filing should be less of a headache.