Income Tax Department launches TRACES 2.0 to simplify TDS management
The Income Tax Department just rolled out the TRACES 2.0 portal to simplify how we handle Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).
With its fresh, user-friendly design, you can now view Form 26AS, AIS (Annual Information Statement), and TDS certificates all in one place under a single "Tax Year," so it helps reduce confusion between previous and assessment years.
Property purchases require Form 26QB
TRACES 2.0 gives you a handy dashboard at traces.tdscpc.gov.in to manage all your TDS certificates and credits: no more digging through paperwork or multiple sites.
If you're buying property, you'll still need to pay TDS using Form 26QB on the Income Tax e-filing portal first, but after that, grabbing your Form 16B and checking your credit is much smoother through TRACES 2.0.
Basically, it makes staying on top of your tax stuff way easier!