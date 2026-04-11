Income Tax Department launches TRACES 2.0 to simplify TDS management

Property purchases require Form 26QB

TRACES 2.0 gives you a handy dashboard at traces.tdscpc.gov.in to manage all your TDS certificates and credits: no more digging through paperwork or multiple sites.

If you're buying property, you'll still need to pay TDS using Form 26QB on the Income Tax e-filing portal first, but after that, grabbing your Form 16B and checking your credit is much smoother through TRACES 2.0.

Basically, it makes staying on top of your tax stuff way easier!