Income Tax Department rolls out ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 Business May 27, 2026

The Income Tax Department just rolled out the ITR-2 form for Assessment Year 2026-27.

If you've got income from capital gains, own more than one property, or earn over ₹50 lakh, you may need ITR-2, ITR-3, or another applicable form depending on your profile.

It can also apply to some nonresidents and RNORs, depending on their profile, company directors, and individuals holding investments in unlisted equity shares.