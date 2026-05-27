Income Tax Department rolls out ITR-2 for AY 2026-27
The Income Tax Department just rolled out the ITR-2 form for Assessment Year 2026-27.
If you've got income from capital gains, own more than one property, or earn over ₹50 lakh, you may need ITR-2, ITR-3, or another applicable form depending on your profile.
It can also apply to some nonresidents and RNORs, depending on their profile, company directors, and individuals holding investments in unlisted equity shares.
File ITR-2 online by July 31
You can file ITR-2 online or with the Excel utility—just make sure to submit by July 31, 2026.
The form covers things like salary, capital gains, rental income, farm earnings above ₹5,000, and lottery winnings.
Double-check your info with Form 26AS and AIS to avoid mistakes like wrong loss carry-forward entries or incorrect personal details.
Filing accurately and on time keeps things smooth.