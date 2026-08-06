Income Tax Department uncovers fake deduction and relief claims
Business
The Income Tax Department just uncovered a bunch of fake tax deduction and relief claims, thanks to some serious data sleuthing.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared in the Lok Sabha that surveys and searches were carried out on people and groups suspected of making or helping with these false claims.
CBDT analyzes bank and GST data
To spot these frauds, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) upgraded its tech, analyzing everything from bank transactions to GST data.
Its enhanced system flags misreported incomes or inflated deductions.
Plus, the SAKSHAM NUDGE initiative now nudges taxpayers to fix mistakes themselves using digital reminders and outreach programs, making it harder for anyone to game the system.