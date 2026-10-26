Income Tax Dept opens fast-DS for select taxpayers Dec 31

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is giving select taxpayers a chance to declare their foreign properties under the new FAST-DS scheme, with a deadline of December 31, 2026.

This move is all about encouraging people to be upfront about any specified foreign assets and income they haven't reported or taxed appropriately yet.

The department says it'll even help by sharing info on these foreign holdings, making things a bit easier for those who want to set things right.