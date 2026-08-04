Incoming CEO John Ternus hires retired Laura Legros as VP
Business
John Ternus, who is set to become Apple's next CEO, just brought back Laura Legros, a hardware engineering leader who retired in 2022.
She will report directly to Ternus in a new vice president role, helping him shape his own team as he gets ready to take over from Tim Cook, who moves into the executive chairman spot.
Ternus rebuilds leadership as executives retire
Legros and Ternus have teamed up before on major products like the 2018 MacBook Air and 2020 iPad Air.
Her return comes as several top executives are stepping down: government affairs chief Kate Adams is retiring soon, with Jennifer Newstead set to replace her.
With other longtime leaders also nearing retirement, it is clear Ternus is building a fresh crew for Apple's next chapter.