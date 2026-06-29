Incuspaze raises ₹150cr from Bharat Value Fund, eyes IPO FY29
Business
Incuspaze, a managed workspace provider, just raised ₹150 crore from Bharat Value Fund and others.
The fresh funds will help them expand into more commercial hubs, upgrade their tech, snap up new companies, and get ready for an IPO in FY29.
This comes right after they acquired iKeva, giving Incuspaze a bigger footprint, especially in Hyderabad.
iKeva deal targets 1 million sqft Hyderabad
By bringing iKeva on board, Incuspaze now has access to top-tier office spaces in Hyderabad. They're aiming for over 1 million square feet of managed offices there by FY27.
Founder & CEO Sanjay Choudhary shared that this funding will speed up their plans and help them make an even bigger mark in key cities like Hyderabad.