Incuspaze raises ₹150cr from Bharat Value Fund, eyes IPO FY29 Business Jun 29, 2026

Incuspaze, a managed workspace provider, just raised ₹150 crore from Bharat Value Fund and others.

The fresh funds will help them expand into more commercial hubs, upgrade their tech, snap up new companies, and get ready for an IPO in FY29.

This comes right after they acquired iKeva, giving Incuspaze a bigger footprint, especially in Hyderabad.