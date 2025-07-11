Next Article
Indeed, Glassdoor announce job cuts amid AI shift
Recruit Holdings—the company behind job sites Indeed and Glassdoor—is letting go of about 1,300 employees, or 6% of its HR tech team.
Most roles affected are in the US, mainly across R&D, growth, and sustainability.
The move is all about speeding up their shift to AI-powered recruitment tools.
Glassdoor CEO to step down
Glassdoor's CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will step down October 1 as the platform merges with Indeed.
This follows earlier layoffs at Recruit (over 3,000 since last year).
Recruit snapped up Indeed and Glassdoor
Recruit snapped up Indeed in 2012 and Glassdoor in 2018—putting two of the world's most popular job search sites under one roof.
Their CEO says these changes are meant to make finding a job smoother for everyone as AI transforms how we work.