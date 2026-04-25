Indeed survey finds women underrepresented in India's deep-tech roles

Promotion delays and pay parity concerns

The survey found that women often face slower promotions, with over a third of employers noticing delays for women reaching mid-level positions.

When it comes to pay, about a third of women feel men earn more for the same work, while some men think the opposite.

Even though many companies review pay parity, only a small number have actually made changes.

Employees are now calling for clearer salary bands and fairer evaluations to help close these gaps.