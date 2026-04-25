Indeed survey finds women underrepresented in India's deep-tech roles
A new survey by Indeed highlights that women are still underrepresented in India's deep-tech fields like AI and machine learning.
Nearly half of employers say women make up just 0% to 10% of entry-level roles, and no company reported more than 50% female representation at senior levels.
This points to ongoing barriers for women, even as they actively seek out these jobs.
Promotion delays and pay parity concerns
The survey found that women often face slower promotions, with over a third of employers noticing delays for women reaching mid-level positions.
When it comes to pay, about a third of women feel men earn more for the same work, while some men think the opposite.
Even though many companies review pay parity, only a small number have actually made changes.
Employees are now calling for clearer salary bands and fairer evaluations to help close these gaps.