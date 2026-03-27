India 10-year yield rises to 6.94% after excise duty cut

Government fuel tax cut 7000cr fortnightly

Cutting fuel taxes is expected to cost the government around ₹7,000 crore every two weeks, adding up to a possible ₹1.75 lakh crore hit by fiscal 2027.

With Brent crude hovering near $110 a barrel, there are worries about rising inflation and a growing current account deficit.

Plus, key financial rates like overnight index swaps have also surged to multi-year highs, signaling more pressure on India's economy ahead.