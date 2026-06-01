India 10yr yield 7.02% after Israeli strikes amid oil rise

Brent tops $93, investors eye RBI

Brent crude oil is now above $93 a barrel, making investors more cautious.

Everyone's watching the Reserve Bank of India's big policy meeting on June 5: Most experts think the repo rate will stay at 5.25%, but some say it could rise to help fight inflation from expensive oil.

The RBI is also expected to update its forecasts for inflation and growth, which could shape how markets move in the coming months.