India 10yr yield 7.02% after Israeli strikes amid oil rise
Indian government bond yields just got a bit higher, thanks to climbing oil prices and fresh geopolitical worries.
The 10-year yield ticked up to 7.02%, following Israeli strikes in Lebanon and with progress on a broader U.S.-Iran peace deal remaining limited, even after a cease-fire.
Basically, when bond yields go up, it usually means prices are dipping.
Brent tops $93, investors eye RBI
Brent crude oil is now above $93 a barrel, making investors more cautious.
Everyone's watching the Reserve Bank of India's big policy meeting on June 5: Most experts think the repo rate will stay at 5.25%, but some say it could rise to help fight inflation from expensive oil.
The RBI is also expected to update its forecasts for inflation and growth, which could shape how markets move in the coming months.