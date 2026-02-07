India's forex reserves hit new all-time high of $720B

Reserve details

Significant jump in gold reserves

The RBI's data also showed significant jump in gold reserves, which increased by $14.595 billion to $137.683 billion during the week ending January 30. However, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of India's forex reserves, slipped by $493 million to $562.392 billion during this period. FCAs are denominated in US dollars and reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen that are held as part of India's forex reserves.