'India AI Impact Summit': How AI could shape India's future
On February 19, 2026, CNBC-TV18 and HCLTech brought together top policymakers and business leaders in New Delhi to talk about India's path toward artificial intelligence.
The event was part of the India AI Impact Summit and focused on how AI could shape both the country's economy and its global standing.
Key discussions at the event
Abhishek Singh from MeitY led a fireside chat on India's AI policies and ambitions.
Later, HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar joined other global CEOs for a panel moderated by CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.
The big topics: building secure, responsible AI systems at scale, tackling real-world challenges in rolling out AI across industries, and finding a balance between homegrown tech and using external solutions.
Why it matters
India's future with AI depends on smart policies, strong infrastructure, and solid leadership—decisions made now will set standards not just for India but globally.
For anyone interested in tech or how big decisions shape our digital world, these conversations are where it all starts.