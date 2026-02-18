'India AI Impact Summit': Qutub Minar to host AI film fest
On February 17, 2026, the iconic Qutub Minar in New Delhi will host the Delhi edition of the AI Film Festival (IAFF).
Organized by InVideo and backed by NVIDIA, this one-night event is part of the India AI Impact Summit and spotlights films created with artificial intelligence.
More about the event
From 6:00pm to 10:30pm expect a red-carpet welcome, networking opportunities, and a fireside chat on "The Future of Storytelling" featuring leaders like Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment) and Mike J Mitch (Phantom X).
The festival will screen indie AI shorts from around the world plus top studio films.
Why you shouldn't miss it
Winners will split $12,000 in prizes.
Over 500 global leaders and creators are expected—plus there'll be Indian music, traditional attire, and that unbeatable heritage vibe.
If you're curious about where tech meets creativity (and want some Insta-worthy moments), this is one to watch.