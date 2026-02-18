'India AI Impact Summit': Qutub Minar to host AI film fest

From 6:00pm to 10:30pm expect a red-carpet welcome, networking opportunities, and a fireside chat on "The Future of Storytelling" featuring leaders like Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment) and Mike J Mitch (Phantom X). The festival will screen indie AI shorts from around the world plus top studio films.

Why you shouldn't miss it

Winners will split $12,000 in prizes.

Over 500 global leaders and creators are expected—plus there'll be Indian music, traditional attire, and that unbeatable heritage vibe.

If you're curious about where tech meets creativity (and want some Insta-worthy moments), this is one to watch.