India aims to produce 20% of gold domestically by 2047

India is setting a big goal: by 2047, it hopes to produce 20% of the gold it uses each year right here at home.

Right now, even with plenty of gold in the ground, the country only manages about 1.6 tons a year, way less than its annual demand of around 800 to 850 tons.

The World Gold Council (WGC) says this could change if India invests more and updates its mining policies.