India allows BHEL and SAIL to procure critical Chinese equipment Business Mar 27, 2026

India authorized some state-run firms, including Bharat Heavy Electricals and Steel Authority of India, to procure selected critical equipment from China.

This move is meant to help firms like Bharat Heavy Electricals and Steel Authority of India get the parts they need, fixing shortages and keeping projects on track.

The original restrictions were introduced after deadly clashes in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops, so this is a pretty notable shift.