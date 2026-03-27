India allows BHEL and SAIL to procure critical Chinese equipment
India authorized some state-run firms, including Bharat Heavy Electricals and Steel Authority of India, to procure selected critical equipment from China.
This move is meant to help firms like Bharat Heavy Electricals and Steel Authority of India get the parts they need, fixing shortages and keeping projects on track.
The original restrictions were introduced after deadly clashes in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops, so this is a pretty notable shift.
India eases travel and investment rules
This change is part of India's push to rethink its economic ties as global trade shifts.
After Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Xi in August 2025, things started thawing: direct flights were back, visas got easier for Chinese business visitors, and now investment rules are loosening up too.