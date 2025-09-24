Indian companies can now export 2G ethanol: What is it?

Eco-friendly fuel

What is 2G ethanol?

The 2G ethanol is produced from non-food feedstocks such as agricultural residues, grasses, algae, as well as other renewable materials. It is considered a sustainable alternative to traditional fuels because it has low CO2 emissions and does not compete with food crops for land. The new export policy applies to ethanol under ITC (HS) Code 22072000, covering the ethyl alcohol and other denatured spirits of any strength.