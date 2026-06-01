India allows up to 10% CSR to SSE 0-coupon bonds
Business
Big update: Indian companies can now put up to 10% of their required CSR budgets into zero-coupon bonds listed on Social Stock Exchanges (SSE).
This move aims to make funding easier for social projects and cuts down on complicated compliance work.
It also lets corporate boards meet their CSR goals without tracking every single expense.
Nonprofits on SSEs handle impact reporting
With the rule change, nonprofits on SSEs handle impact reporting, so companies don't have to stress about detailed spending records.
Experts say this could bring hundreds of crores into SSEs over the next few years, as big players like banks and corporations join in.
Clearer rules may also attract more NGOs, opening fresh funding options and boosting trust in how social money gets used.