India and Belgium aim to double trade to $26bn
India and Belgium just decided they want to double their trade, from $13 billion to $26 billion, over the next five years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever made the announcement on Thursday, September 03, 2026, highlighting plans to team up on things like critical minerals, semiconductors, advanced tech, and more.
India and Belgium launch investment fast-track
To make it easier for Belgian companies to invest in India, both countries will launch an investment fast-track mechanism.
They also signed an agreement between India's CBI and Belgian Federal Police to work together against cybercrime and organized crime.
On top of that, Modi called defense and security "a key pillar of the relationship" for both sides, with more military exchanges and joint projects coming soon.