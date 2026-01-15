India and Canada kick off big trade talks in 2026
Business
India and Canada are set to start negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2026, with hopes to raise bilateral trade to about CA$70 billion (roughly US$50 billion), though no timeline was specified in the source.
A Canadian official is expected to visit India in 2026 (visit date not specified in the source).
Why should you care?
Canada wants to rely less on the US, and recent heavy US tariffs have hit Indian and Canadian exports.
This deal could open up more jobs, investment, and opportunities—covering everything from tech to energy.
If all goes well, India could get better access to Canadian markets, while Canada aims to boost its exports beyond just the US.