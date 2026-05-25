India and Canada seek FTA by 2026 to boost trade
India and Canada are working toward a free-trade agreement (FTA) they hope to seal by 2026, aiming to grow their trade from $17 billion to over $50 billion by 2030.
Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Canada with a big business delegation, while Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says this is about finding new opportunities beyond the US market.
Talks targeted EV minerals, Canadian uranium
Recent talks in New Delhi focused on everything from trading goods and services to sorting out technology barriers and intellectual property.
India's especially interested in teaming up with Canada for EV minerals, nuclear energy using Canadian uranium, and tapping into major Canadian pension funds for investment.
The new partnership could mean more jobs, innovation, and options for both countries' economies.