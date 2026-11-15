India and Egypt to sign startup partnership on November 16
India and Egypt are about to sign a new startup partnership agreement on November 16, aiming to give young entrepreneurs in both countries more opportunities to connect and grow.
The deal was announced during Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Egypt, where leaders are also talking about ways to make trade between the two nations easier, possibly through a new trade agreement.
Trade jumps 64% to $5.04B April-September
On the same day, India and Egypt will host their first-ever joint startup forum.
Trade between the countries has already jumped 64% this year (hitting $5.04 billion from April through September), with big focus areas like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and renewable energy.
Plus, over 130 Indian business leaders are in Egypt right now checking out investment opportunities, so if you're into startups or global business trends, this is definitely one to watch.