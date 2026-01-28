India and EU just sealed a major free trade agreement

Why does this matter?

This deal could mean more jobs and opportunities for Indian workers, especially in export-driven industries.

On the flip side, the EU will get easier access to sell its products in India too.

Plus, the agreement includes provisions on customs and trade-facilitation cooperation and mobility for professionals and students—so expect closer ties beyond just trade.

The FTA is set to kick in after final approvals and legal vetting, with implementation expected roughly a year after formal signing, marking a big step for India's role in global business.