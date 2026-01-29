India and EU just signed a game-changing trade deal

Why should you care?

This FTA means cheaper European cars in India (tariffs dropping from 110% to 10%), plus lower prices on things like medicines, chemicals, machinery, and more.

Indian products like textiles, shoes and fish will enter the EU with little or no duties.

Some sensitive sectors—like dairy—stay protected in India, while others such as rice are protected in the EU.

All this could lead to lower prices for consumers and more choices (and maybe cooler stuff) in stores soon.