India and EU just signed a game-changing trade deal
India and the European Union have sealed a major Free Trade Agreement that will scrap or cut tariffs on nearly all goods traded between them—bringing the overall coverage of trade liberalization to 96.6% for India and 99.3% for the EU.
The deal could double EU exports to India over time, and includes extensive tariff reductions and market-access commitments.
Why should you care?
This FTA means cheaper European cars in India (tariffs dropping from 110% to 10%), plus lower prices on things like medicines, chemicals, machinery, and more.
Indian products like textiles, shoes and fish will enter the EU with little or no duties.
Some sensitive sectors—like dairy—stay protected in India, while others such as rice are protected in the EU.
All this could lead to lower prices for consumers and more choices (and maybe cooler stuff) in stores soon.