India and EU pursue year-end FTA impacting over €180bn trade
India and the European Union are working hard to wrap up their massive free trade agreement (FTA), which could be signed by the end of this year.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic just met at the G-20 in Milwaukee, aiming to make it easier for both sides to do business, impacting over €180 billion in annual trade.
European Commission seeks FTA council approval
Dubbed the "mother of all deals," this FTA is set to remove tariffs and other trade hurdles between India and the European Union.
The European Commission has already asked for a green light from its council so things can move forward.
Goyal and Sefcovic also talked about teaming up on technology and pushing for fairer global trade rules, hoping these steps will make future business smoother for everyone involved.