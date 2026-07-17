India and Israel resume FTA talks to ease bilateral trade
Business
India and Israel are picking up their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, with an Israeli team heading to India for round two.
The first round, held in February, tackled trade rules, intellectual property, and customs.
The big goal? Make it easier for both countries to do business together by cutting tariffs and simplifying processes.
FTA talks include investment and technology
This FTA isn't just about goods: talks will cover investment, defense tech, space innovation, agritech, AI, and cybersecurity.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the agreement as a "force multiplier," and separately believes the deal could help India's IT and tourism sectors thrive.
Sensitive areas like agriculture and fisheries are being protected to keep things balanced.