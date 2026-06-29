India and Maldives launch FTA talks to ease tariff barriers
Business
India and the Maldives have just started official talks for a free trade agreement (FTA), running from June 29 to July 7, 2026.
The goal? Make it easier and cheaper to trade goods by cutting down tariffs, which could mean more business opportunities and stronger economic ties for both countries.
India Maldives trade rose 13.5% $771 million
Trade between India and the Maldives jumped 13.5% in 2025-26, hitting $771.76 million.
India mainly sends over things like medicines, cement, radar equipment, rice, fruits, and spices.
The two countries have been trading partners since 1981, so this new FTA could open up even more ways to collaborate and invest together.