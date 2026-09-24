India and Mauritius to expand CECPA on October 7
India and Mauritius are meeting on October 7 to level up their trade agreement, CECPA, which has been around since 2021.
Right now, the deal gives special access to hundreds of products from both countries.
The new talks are all about adding more products to the list, breaking down tricky trade barriers, and making it easier for goods to meet quality standards.
India exports to Mauritius $473.64 million FY2026
Since CECPA began, India's exports to Mauritius have grown from $442 million in FY2021 to $473.64 million in FY2026, so business is definitely picking up.
Indian exporters have shipped a wider range of goods thanks to this agreement.
The upcoming discussions will also focus on recognizing professional qualifications between the two countries, making it even easier for people and businesses to connect.