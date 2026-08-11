India and Namibia deepen mineral partnership from mining to processing
India and Namibia are stepping up their partnership by focusing on key minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, and rare earths, essentials for technology and clean energy.
At their latest meeting in New Delhi (August 10-11), both countries agreed to work together from mining these resources all the way to processing and adding value.
India Namibia trade reached $592.94 million
This move helps Namibia create local jobs while giving India a stronger supply chain for its growing technology and green energy sectors.
Trade between the two increased to $592.94 million in 2025-26, with big exports like Indian medicines.
The countries also plan to team up on digital payments, healthcare, renewable energy, and the terms of reference for an India-Southern African Customs Union (SACU) preferential trade agreement have been finalized and are scheduled for signature on 12 August, so it's not just about minerals!