India and New Zealand launch tariff-free deal easing Indian exports
Business
India and New Zealand just kicked off a new free trade agreement, making it way easier for Indian businesses to export goods to New Zealand: no more tariffs in the way.
Leaders from both sides are excited, saying the deal will open up jobs in New Zealand and give Indian companies a bigger playing field.
India secures dairy protections
New Zealand is committed to facilitating $20 billion in investment into India to help boost India's manufacturing and services.
The FTA also gives 5,000 skilled Indian workers a shot at temporary jobs in New Zealand and makes it easier for Indian STEM graduates to stay after studying.
Plus, India made sure sensitive sectors like dairy are protected, so local industries aren't left behind.