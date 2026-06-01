India and Oman launch free trade agreement leveraging Omani ports

Indian imports from Oman surge 246%

Indian imports from Oman shot up by over 246% in May 2026, compared with April 2025.

Oman now offers zero-duty access on almost all products, which is great news for Indian exports like petroleum, steel, and machinery.

The partnership also helps secure steady supplies of crude oil and natural gas, making Oman a key player in keeping India's energy needs covered during uncertain times.