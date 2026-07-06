India and Russia target $50 billion mutual investments by 2030
Business
India and Russia are aiming big: both countries want to hit $50 billion in mutual investments by 2030.
The aim was announced after their Joint Working Group met in Moscow, with leaders from both sides agreeing it's time to boost economic ties.
Governments back green tech and minerals
The focus is on cool stuff like advanced manufacturing, green tech, and critical minerals (think energy storage and emerging technologies).
Both governments are encouraging private companies to jump in.
At the Russia-India Investment Forum, there was talk about making supply chains stronger. Ambassador Vinay Kumar pitched "Making in Russia for India" projects, especially in fertilizers, mining, and minerals, at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.