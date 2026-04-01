India and South Korea sign agreement to boost MSME collaboration
India and South Korea just signed a new agreement to work more closely on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The deal was sealed during a visit from a Korean delegation led by Lee Jae Myung.
According to India's MSME ministry, this move is all about keeping the conversation going and finding new ways for both countries to support their small business sectors.
India South Korea MOU connects MSMEs
The MOU is set to make things easier for MSMEs by encouraging the exchange of ideas, sharing expert knowledge, and learning from each other's best practices.
It's also meant to help businesses in both countries connect more easily.
The ministry called it a big step forward for India-Korea economic ties. Hopefully, it means more opportunities for young entrepreneurs on both sides.