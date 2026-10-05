India and Switzerland form joint group to deepen TEPA ties
India and Switzerland just agreed to step up their trade game through the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the European Free Trade Association.
This move, announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin, comes as TEPA hits its first anniversary.
Both countries are setting up a joint group to smooth out trade issues and open more doors for Indian exports.
TEPA boosts exports, attracts Swiss investment
TEPA is all about giving Indian goods (think agriculture, pharma, textiles, and engineering) a bigger stage in Europe while attracting Swiss investment into biotech and life sciences here.
Even though exports from India to EFTA fell about 10.8% in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), Parmelin is still upbeat, saying Swiss tech paired with India's reach could unlock new opportunities.
The visit also saw five new deals on migration, mobility, and infrastructure, and it all wraps up with the India-EFTA Prosperity Summit this week.