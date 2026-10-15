India and the US finish 1st phase of trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to India from October 17-22 for talks on energy and investment, pretty important given recent diplomatic tensions and a military incident off Oman.

There's hope that India might dodge tariffs on its Russian oil imports after the US bought Russian diesel.

Still, Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative warns that if the US threatens new tariffs, it could make negotiations trickier for both sides.