India and the US finish 1st phase of trade deal
Business
India and the US have just finished the first phase of a trade deal, with India seeking preferential market access and greater tariff stability.
Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal sounded upbeat, saying they're working to get everything signed off soon.
Marco Rubio visits India amid tensions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to India from October 17-22 for talks on energy and investment, pretty important given recent diplomatic tensions and a military incident off Oman.
There's hope that India might dodge tariffs on its Russian oil imports after the US bought Russian diesel.
Still, Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative warns that if the US threatens new tariffs, it could make negotiations trickier for both sides.