India and UK officials meet to resolve trade pact disputes Business Jun 02, 2026

India and the UK are trying to iron out some tough issues before their big trade deal, the trade pact, can actually kick in.

Top officials met on Tuesday to figure out what's causing delays.

India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal stressed that both sides are committed to working through these challenges together, saying, "Engaged in extensive discussions with UK Permanent Secretary Ms. Amanda Brooks on #IndiaUKCETA implementation. Took stock of progress and worked through the sticking points, while exploring new pathways under #IndiaUKCETA #GlobalTrade #EconomicPartnership aligned with #ViksitBharat. Reaffirmed commitment to regular engagement with @UKGovScotland @TradeGov for effective implementation,"