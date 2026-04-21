India and UK pause BIT talks over tax inclusion dispute Business Apr 21, 2026

India and the UK have pressed pause on their bilateral investment treaty (BIT) talks because they cannot agree on whether tax issues should be included.

The UK is pushing for tax concessions, but India is sticking to its policy of keeping taxes out of these deals.

On the bright side, both countries are still moving forward with their free trade agreement, which could roll out by May 2026.