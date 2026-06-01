India and US hold talks to secure interim trade deal

US India cooperation on critical minerals

Three major areas are getting attention: critical minerals (like rare earth elements), artificial intelligence, and pharmaceuticals.

India and the US just agreed to work together on critical minerals, especially important since China has export controls on rare earth elements.

The US also relies heavily on India for generic medicines (about 40% come from there), so trust between the countries is strong.

Plus, India's gearing up to join global supply chains in semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing.