India and US hold talks to secure interim trade deal
India and the US are holding some big trade talks this week, aiming to lock in an interim deal.
The main focus is making it easier for both countries to do business together: think smoother customs, better market access, and tackling tricky trade barriers.
These talks follow a recent visit by Indian officials to Washington, with both sides eager to sort out the last sticking points.
US India cooperation on critical minerals
Three major areas are getting attention: critical minerals (like rare earth elements), artificial intelligence, and pharmaceuticals.
India and the US just agreed to work together on critical minerals, especially important since China has export controls on rare earth elements.
The US also relies heavily on India for generic medicines (about 40% come from there), so trust between the countries is strong.
Plus, India's gearing up to join global supply chains in semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing.
Talks could boost jobs and growth
Both nations see these talks as a move toward an interim trade agreement and further negotiations down the road.
If all goes well, it could mean more jobs and economic growth for everyone—and even closer ties between India and the US in tech and manufacturing.