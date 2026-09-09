India and US near finalizing trade deal, says Rajesh Agrawal
India and the US are nearly finalizing a long-awaited trade deal, aiming to make it easier for both countries to access each other's markets.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared the news on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2026, saying talks have nearly wrapped up.
Rajesh Agrawal cites FTAs, export growth
Agrawal highlighted business engagement between the two nations and said they're working on a framework for preferential market access.
He also gave quick updates: India's free trade agreement with Chile is at the final stage, with some areas still under discussion, and India hoped to make its free trade agreement with New Zealand live as soon as possible, potentially in October, plus India saw more than a 15% growth in exports in the first four months, despite global challenges.