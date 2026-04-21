India and US near trade deal during Washington talks
Business
India and the US are on the verge of wrapping up a major trade agreement.
During a round of productive talks in Washington (April 20-22), both sides have nearly ironed out all differences, mainly focusing on making it easier for each country's goods to enter the other's markets and aligning tariffs.
Darpan Jain, Brendan Lynch lead talks
Senior negotiators, India's Darpan Jain and the U.S.'s Brendan Lynch, are leading these final discussions.
Most terms are settled, with just a few details left before an official announcement.
This deal builds on earlier promises made during Modi-Trump talks, aiming to boost trade and give Indian products better access to the US market.