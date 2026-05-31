India and US negotiate interim trade deal in New Delhi
India and the US are in New Delhi the week of June 1-4, 2026, hashing out a new interim trade deal.
Led by senior officials from both sides, these talks are all about making it easier for goods and investments to flow between the two countries.
The agreement is a stepping stone toward a bigger Bilateral Trade Agreement that covers market access and economic security.
US tariff cut India $500B purchases
The US wants to drop tariffs on Indian goods from 50% down to 18%, while India would lower duties on American products like tree nuts, soybean oil, and wine.
India's also looking to buy $500 billion worth of US goods over 5 years. Meanwhile, India's trade surplus with the US shrank in the 2025-26 fiscal year, so both sides seem ready for a fresh start.
The negotiators are scheduled to hold four-day talks from June 1-4, 2026 and will lay the groundwork for future negotiations.