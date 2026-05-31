India and US negotiate interim trade deal in New Delhi

US tariff cut India $500B purchases

The US wants to drop tariffs on Indian goods from 50% down to 18%, while India would lower duties on American products like tree nuts, soybean oil, and wine.

India's also looking to buy $500 billion worth of US goods over 5 years. Meanwhile, India's trade surplus with the US shrank in the 2025-26 fiscal year, so both sides seem ready for a fresh start.

The negotiators are scheduled to hold four-day talks from June 1-4, 2026 and will lay the groundwork for future negotiations.