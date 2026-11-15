India and US reach deal lowering tariffs for Indian goods
India and the US have agreed on a new trade deal that gives Indian products a better shot in the American market.
The move means lower tariffs for Indian goods compared to other countries, making it easier and cheaper for them to compete in the US.
The basic framework was sorted out earlier this year, but final details took longer as US tariff rules changed.
Signing pending after Trump Modi talks
The agreement came out of talks between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.
While the official signing is still pending, both sides are hoping to wrap up the first phase by the end of this financial year.
An official mentioned that exactly which products get tariff breaks will depend on how ongoing negotiations shape up.
If all goes well, this could boost Indian exports and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.