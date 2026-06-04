India and US reaffirm trade deal in New Delhi talks
Business
India and the US just wrapped up four days of talks in New Delhi, reaffirming their commitment to a trade deal that could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Both sides described the discussions as friendly and focused on working toward shared goals.
Talks covered trade facilitation economic security
The talks covered everything from trading goods to customs policies, and ways to make cross-border business easier.
Officials said they're determined to cooperate more closely, especially on economic security.